Watch Video | Boxer Lovlina Borgohain's native Sarupathar in Assam erupts in joy as she assures India of Olympic medal

Prashant Kumar Das, the coach of Indian pugilist Lovlina Borgohain, on Friday said he is confident the boxer will return with a gold medal after storming into the semi-finals of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Lovlina (69kg) assured India a bronze after storming into the semi-finals of the women's welterweight (69-75kg) category on Friday.

"I would like to congratulate Lovlina for winning the quarterfinal bout 4-1 and now she has qualified for the semi-final. I am sure that she will do good in the next stage and I am confident she will bring back a gold medal after winning the final. I just pray that God gives her strength and more power. I just want to tell this to Lovlina -- go for glory, go for gold," Das told reporters here.