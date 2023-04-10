WATCH: Salman Khan arrives in bullet-proof SUV at trailer launch of his next, was called 'arrogant'

On Monday evening, the trailer of Salman Khan's Eid release 'Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan' was launched following massive fanfare and excitement from the members of the media.

But, Salman, who arrived at the trailer launch amidst tight security in a bullet-proof SUV, spoke about a creative decision for which he was hailed as 'arrogant' by members of the film's team.

Speaking about including the song 'Naiyo Lagda', which is being trolled on social media for its dance moves and dated composition, Salman stated in defense that he was confident about the song and despite severe opposition from other crew members, he chose to retain it.

"Everyone was against me for the song. ‘He has lost the plot, this is an 80s-90s track, how is it going to do well, he has become arrogant.’ I was like, ‘No, I like it.’ This is my film; I’m using the song in it. And it’s not like if it didn’t work, you could come and interfere for the next film. You won’t get any such opportunity. So please chill. As long as the director likes it, heroine likes it and the hero likes the song… So we used it,” Salman said.

Salman marks his return to the big screen after four long years, since he was last seen in 'Dabangg 3'. Later, in 2021, he was seen in the dismal 'Radhe', which was an OTT release and in 'Antim' opposite brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Earlier this year, his cameo opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan' drove fans crazy.

While Salman did mention that it has indeed been a long break, he is hopeful about returning to the big-screen every six months. Following 'Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan', the actor will also be seen in the next Yash Raj Film's spy flick 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Featuring Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' has been directed by Farhad Samji and slated for release during Eid on April 21, 2023.