WATCH: Elon Musk enters Twitter HQ with a sink, tweets video with caption 'let that sink in' days before closing the deal

WATCH: Elon Musk enters Twitter HQ with a sink in his hands, tweets 'let that sink in' |

Days before a court-ordered deadline to complete his $44 billion bid for the social media network, billionaire Elon Musk announced on Wednesday that he was entering Twitter Inc.'s San Francisco office.

Musk tweeted a video of himself on October 27, entering the Twitter headquarters while holding a sink in his hands, with the description, "Entering Twitter HQ - let that sink in!"

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

He had updated his profile's bio to read "Chief Twit" hours before, giving the impression that he was the company's top executive.

Musk will visit the San Francisco office this week, Twitter had said, although it chose not to elaborate.