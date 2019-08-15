Vladimir Putin extends cordial greetings to India on Independence Day, says New Delhi enjoys "high authority in international arena"

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday sent his cordial congratulations to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of the country on 73rd Independence Day.

Putin, in a statement issued by his office, said that India "rightfully takes pride in great achievements in economic, scientific, technological, cultural and other spheres." "India also enjoys high authority in the international arena," the statement read.

Russian-Indian relations are dynamically developing in the spirit of special and privileged strategic partnership, the statement read.