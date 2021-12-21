e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 01:59 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi arrives in Prayagraj, over 2 lakh women attend the event; See pics

He will address the people shortly.
FPJ Web Desk
ANI

ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in a one of its kind program, being attended by over 2 lakh women in Prayagraj.

The program is being held as per the vision to empower women, especially at grassroot level, by providing them with necessary skills, incentives and resources.

See pics:

ANI

ANI

ANI

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 01:59 PM IST
