Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi arrives in Prayagraj, over 2 lakh women attend the event; See pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in a one of its kind program, being attended by over 2 lakh women in Prayagraj.
The program is being held as per the vision to empower women, especially at grassroot level, by providing them with necessary skills, incentives and resources.
He will address the people shortly.
See pics:
ANI
ANI
ANI
Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 01:59 PM IST