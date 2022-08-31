e-Paper Get App

Uttar Pradesh: BJP expels corporator who 'bought' stolen baby

In the letter sent to the corporator, it was mentioned that the decision to expel her was taken after the Firozabad Mahanagar complained to the party's state unit regarding her "behaviour".

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: BJP expels corporator who 'bought' stolen baby |

The BJP said it has expelled a corporator of the Firozabad Municipal Corporation for allegedly buying a seven-month-old boy from child traffickers.

Vinita Agarwal, the corporator from ward number 51, and her husband Krishna Murari Agrawal had paid Rs 1.80 lakh for the infant as they wanted to have a male child though they had a daughter.

Chief of BJP's Firozabad Mahanagar (city) unit Rakesh Shankhwar on Tuesday said the corporator has been suspended from the party with immediate effect.

In the letter sent to the corporator, it was mentioned that the decision to expel her was taken after the Firozabad Mahanagar complained to the party's state unit regarding her "behaviour", he said.

The child was stolen from a platform of the Mathura junction on August 24 and recovered by the Government Railway Police.

Eight people, including Vinita Agarwal and her husband, have been arrested in the case.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeTopnewsUttar Pradesh: BJP expels corporator who 'bought' stolen baby

RECENT STORIES

Bihar: Nitish Kumar govt changes kidnap accused Law Minister Kartik Kumar's portfolio

Bihar: Nitish Kumar govt changes kidnap accused Law Minister Kartik Kumar's portfolio

Hours after arrest, Kamaal R Khan rushed to hospital over complaints of chest pain

Hours after arrest, Kamaal R Khan rushed to hospital over complaints of chest pain

Cheque bounce cases: Delhi HC appoints 5 retired judges to preside over special courts dealing with

Cheque bounce cases: Delhi HC appoints 5 retired judges to preside over special courts dealing with

Delhi Assembly adjourned till Thursday as AAP demands CBI probe into BJP's 'Operation Lotus'

Delhi Assembly adjourned till Thursday as AAP demands CBI probe into BJP's 'Operation Lotus'

On camera: Church vandalised in Punjab, pastor's vehicle burnt after forced conversion charge

On camera: Church vandalised in Punjab, pastor's vehicle burnt after forced conversion charge