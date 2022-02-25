UP Elections 2022: Allies to play crucial role in remaining poll phases

The battle of ballots in Uttar Pradesh has reached the eastern parts of the state with most of the assembly seats here going for poll in the remaining three phases of the ongoing elections.

The role of the allies of the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and its principal opponent Samajwadi Party (SP) has become crucial in the fifth, sixth and seventh phases of polling. The allies of both these parties have been contesting on around four dozen seats in these phases.

In the assembly seats of eastern UP and Awadh going for polls, voters would decide the acceptability as well as winnability of Apna Dal (Sonelal), Nishad Party, Suheldeo Rajbhar Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Janwadi Party and Apna Dal (Kamerawadi).

The performance of these allies would decide as to who among BJP and SP takes over the rein in UP. These allies have been contesting on 45 seats in the coming three phases of UP Polls.

In the SP alliance and of BJP, these five parties have shared 57 seats in UP. Of these, 45 seats would go for polls in the fifth, sixth and seventh phases of elections.

These seats are mainly from Baste, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Ayodhya and Devipatan divisions. These small parties which have forged an alliance with big ones like SP & BJP have so far tasted success in the eastern UP and Awadh region in the previous elections.

For Apna Dal (Sonelal) which is in alliance with BJP, the coming three phases are of great importance. The party is contesting on seven seats in the fifth phase and four each in the sixth and seventh phase. The BJP has left 17 assembly seats for Apna Dal (Sonelal) to contest in this year's assembly polls. Being the oldest ally of BJP, Apna Dal has so far contested 2014, 2019 Lok Sabha and 2017 assembly polls together. In the 2017 assembly elections, Apna Dal (Sonelal) had won nine of the 11 seats it was given in the alliance with BJP.

Besides Apna Dal, the BJP has given 16 assembly seats to its alliance partner Nishad Party. Barring a single seat of Kalpi, the remaining 15 of these 16 seats are in the fifth, sixth and seventh phase of elections.

SBSP, the former alliance partner of BJP, is contesting this election with SP, which has left 18 seats for it. SBSP had won four seats in the 2017 assembly elections in the east UP while it was having an alliance with BJP. The SP has spared six seats for its other alliance partner Apna Dal (Kamerawadi). Its president Krishna Patel is contesting from the Pratapgarh city seat, which would go for polls in the fifth phase on February 27.

Another senior leader of Apna Dal (Kamreawadi), Pallavi Patel is being pitched against Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya from the Sirathu assembly seat where polling would be held in the seventh phase.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 05:58 PM IST