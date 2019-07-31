Unnao rape survivor and lawyer are stable, says Lucknow hospital

Lucknow: The Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer, who are being treated at King George's Medical University here after sustaining grievous injuries in an accident on July 28, are stable, the hospital said on Wednesday.

"Both patients are stable, there is a slight improvement in the condition of the rape survivor. Both patients still in critical condition," read the medical bulletin issued by King George's Medical University.

A truck rammed into the vehicle in which the Unnao rape survivor, her counsel and two aunts were travelling in to Raebareli. While she and her lawyer sustained grievous injuries, her aunts were killed on the spot.