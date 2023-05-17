UGC launches portal to directly hire industry experts as professors

Prof Kumar said that the launch of the portals is a significant step towards the digital transformation of higher education in India. | ANI

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday launched the redesigned UGC website, UTSAH (Undertaking Transformative Strategies and Actions in Higher Education) and POP (Professor of Practice Portal) portals. The updated website (pop.ugc.ac.in), as per the UGC chief, will provide a more user-friendly interface for students, educators, and other stakeholders in the higher education ecosystem.

“The UGC website will also serve as a one-stop shop for all higher education-related information. It will provide all the information on scholarships, fellowships, grants, and other opportunities available to students, faculty, and researchers. The UGC will also add news updates, circulars, and notifications from UGC,” Chairman Kumar said.

Speaking at the event held online, Prof Kumar said that the launch of the portals is a significant step towards the digital transformation of higher education in India.

The redesigned websites — UTSAH and POP portals — can be accessed at http://www.ugc.ac.in, the UTSAH portal at https://utsah.ugc.ac.in and the POP portal at https://pop.ugc.ac.in.

It also provides a platform for higher education institutions to showcase their achievements, share best practices, and engage in knowledge-sharing with other institutions. It also enables institutions to access various UGC schemes, monitor their progress, and submit reports online.