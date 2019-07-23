Those who have fallen for 'Operation Kamala' will never be inducted back to Cong: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Soon after losing 'vote of confidence' in the Assembly, senior Congress leader Siddarmaiah said that those who have fallen for 'Operation Kamala' will never be inducted back to the party.

"I would like to reaffirm that those who have fallen for 'Operation Kamala' will never be inducted back to our party. Even if the sky is falling down!!" Siddarmaiah wrote on Twitter.

The Congress JD(S) coalition government was defeated on the floor of the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday night. The confidence motion moved by outgoing chief minister Kumaraswamy got 99 votes as against 105 of the opposition.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah accused the BJP government of attempting to topple the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition using bribery and "wholesale trade" of rebel MLAs. Speaking in the proceeding in the Karnataka Assembly over the motion of confidence moved by chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah had said, "This wholesale trade is a problem. If there is retail trade of one or two members then it's not a problem. The MLAs (rebel) who have gone have indulged in wholesale trade.""Rs 25 crore, 30 crore, 50 crore were offered, where is this money coming from?", Siddaramaiah questioned.He further said that the rebel MLAs will be disqualified. "Their political 'samadhi' will be built. Whoever defected since 2013 lost. The same fate awaits those who have resigned this time. It should happen," the Congress leader said.