The Bombay Debate: Highlights from the stellar discussion on IPL 2020

After months of speculations over its future, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will played in United Arab Emirates between September and November - a window which is now open due to the postponement of T20 World Cup.

Well, this year's IPL is slated to be the most-watched IPL in history. But, is it really advisable to hold the IPL at all?

The coronavirus still poses a threat to the world and with no cure for the virus, should UAE - a country where coronavirus is a minor threat compared to India - host the IPL?

The Free Press Journal and ABP Network have decided to hold a full-fledged debate on the same motion. The first debate is scheduled for Friday, July 31 at 5 pm. It will be a virtual debate which is the new 'common' in times of coronavirus.

The first debate, however, ended with 'against the motion' speakers turning the tables in their favours.

With that said, let us skim through the highlights of The Bombay Debate:

Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of COVID-19 taskforce in Maha government, expressed his views against the motion - should IPL be held at all?

As cricket is a congregation sport, there is high risk of COVID-19 transmission, said Joshi, adding that BCCI should have waited for six more months.

"If you feel cricket is a bigger priority than saving lives God help you," said Joshi.