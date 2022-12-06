The Armed Forces Day: Honor, support, celebrate the incredible armed forces | MyGov.in

The Armed forces flag day is a day dedicated to honor the soldiers, sailors, airmen and their families. It is a day for everyone to give back to the soldiers and their families for the many struggles and sacrifices they make for the country. This day has been celebrated on December 7, since 1949.

On this day, a flag with dark blue, light blue, and red colours signifying the Army, Air Force, and Navy is distributed amongst the people. This day is also dedicated to collecting funds for the armed forces and their families, especially those who are martyred or injured during war. This fund is to ensure that the country can look after those who have been protecting us on the borders.

History

This day is to enable citizens to show support for the armed forces and pay respect to those who were martyred. It was in August 1949, when the Defence Minister of India first set up a committee to observe this day every year with the singular purpose of collecting funds from volunteers for the rehabilitation of families of martyrs and war victims, for the welfare of the armed forces, and to support the serving personnel and their families.

Later in 1993, they merged all related welfare funds, including the Kendriya Sainik Board Fund, funds for war victims, and the ex-welfare servicemen's fund, to form a single armed forces flag day fund. This fund is managed by the local arms of the Kendriya Sainik Board of India, which is a part of the Ministry of Defence.

Significance

This day is observed in memory of those soldiers who have lost their lives while protecting the country and serves as an opportunity for the citizens to support families of such veterans. During wars and while combating cross-border terrorism and insurgency, armed forces have lost and continue to lose lives, leaving quite a few injured physically and mentally. The trauma of losing someone in the family can be very hard to fathom. And those who are injured need care and rehabilitation so that they can continue to live their lives independently. These soldiers also go through a lot of trauma when on the field and need attention to be able to deal with the trauma and lead a happy and fulfilling life.

There are also retired soldiers who are suffering from serious diseases like cancer, heart ailments, etc. but cannot afford these high cost treatments. Additionally, every year we have over 60000 defense personnel who are compulsorily retired. Taking care of these retired soldiers and their families is also important. This is why this day is important, as the money collected through donations will be used to help those who wear the uniform to protect us.

For those wondering why we need to donate, isn't the government doing anything to help them, the government alone will not be able to support the disabled, old and infirm ESM, non-pensioners, their families, orphaned children, and war widows.

How is Armed Forces Flag Day celebrated?

Indian military staff participate in cultural programmes where they share their experiences and stories from battles. The staff also organises various traditional and cultural programmes, festivals, dramas, and other entertainment activities.