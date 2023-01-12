Thane: BJP to protest if civic work in Majiwada not done soon |

Thane city MLA Sanjay Kelkar, along with local BJP leaders, met with Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials of the Majiwada-Manpada ward office on Wednesday, regarding various pending works in and around the Majiwada area.

Local BJP leader highlighted pending issues in locality

Local BJP leader from Majiwada, Sachin Shingare, highlighted some pending issues in the locality, like the poor condition of toilets in TMC schools and public places, and the poor maintenance of the Majiwada crematorium.

Kelkar expressed concern about the increase in illegal hawkers on roads in Majiwada, Kolshet, and Manpada, and asked ward officers to take action against illegal banners and construction in the area.

“Since the past year, the civic body has failed to provide basic services to local residents after the dissolution of the TMC. Local corporators are nowhere to be seen after the end of their tenure. The Kolshet road widening work, which was stalled for the last 9 months, was finally started last week after my intervention,” he said, adding that the local BPJ unit has made multiple visits to the areas to resolve issues.

BJP leader warns TMC officials of protest

Further, Kelkar warned TMC officials to resolve the pending issues quickly or else the BJP will protest against the civic body. The MLA also asked TMC officials to reopen the Nandibaba Mandir at Dhokali, which has been closed to citizens for many days. The Majiwada locality is among the bigger wards in Thane, comprising Majiwada, Balkum, Dhokali, Yashashwi Nagar, Kolshet, Highland, Dadlani Park, and Manpada.