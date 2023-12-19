Tata Steel Kolkata 25K: Daniel Simiu Ebenyo And Sutume Asefa Kebede Shatter Event Records

History was rewritten at the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K as Daniel Simiu Ebenyo from Kenya and Ethiopian Sutume Asefa Kebede shattered event records in the men's and women's categories, setting a scorching pace to finish with timings of 1:11:13 and 1:18:47, making them the new "World Bests" for a standalone 25K race, here recently.

Though the 25K isn't officially recognised for world records, the previous bests were held by Dennis Kimetto (1:11:18, 2012) and Mary Jepkosgei Keitany (1:19:53, 2010), both from Kenya.

Ebenyo and Kebede claimed victory and a winner's cheque of $7500 plus a $3000 bonus each in the $100,000 prize money race. Ebenyo's pace kept him ahead of the competition, with Victor Kipruto Togom (Kenya) in second place and Tesfaye Demeke (Ethiopia) in third, both breaking the previous event record.

The duel between Ebenyo and Togom kept spectators on the edge of their seats, as they raced neck-to-neck, with Ebenyo breaking away after the 19K mark to secure his solo victory. Ebenyo's remarkable performance follows in the footsteps of his compatriot Eliud Kipchoge, who clocked 1:11:08 at 25K en route to his historic victory in the Berlin Marathon.

In an emotional post-win statement, Ebenyo attributed his success to divine grace and dedicated the victory to his girlfriend for her unwavering support.

On the women's front, Ethiopian Sutume Asefa Kebede outpaced her teammate Yalemzerf Yehualaw, the half-marathon world championships bronze medalist in 2020. Kebede, with only her second race at this distance, seized the lead and applied pressure in the last kilometer to secure victory in 1:18:47. Yehualaw and Kenya's Betty Chepkemoi Kibet took the second and third spots.

Kebede, thrilled after breaking the event record, expressed contentment with her timing and praised the favourable course and weather conditions.

In the Indian category, Sawan Barwal and Reshma Kevate clinched the gold in the men's and women's categories, clocking impressive times of 1:17:49 and 1:30:38, respectively.