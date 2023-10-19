 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Mumbai Win A Thriller Of An Encounter
Chasing a target of 143 set by Mumbai, Baroda fell short by three runs ensuring Mumbai their second consecutive win in the championship.

Updated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai pulled off a thrilling three-run win over Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali 20-overs in Jaipur on Thursday.

While is elder brother Hardik Padnya is nursing his ankle after an injuring against in the ICC World Cup against Bangaldesh in Pune, Kunal led the Baroda fight back with 62 runs. He go out when the team needed 13 run and two wickets equal number of balls saw the Baroda lose their track and the match.

Brief scores

Mumbai 142-8 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 38, Shivam Dube 35, Ajinkya Rahane 22; Aiti Sheth 3-31, Abhimanyusingh Rajput 2-21) bt Baroda 139-8 (Krunal Pandya 62, Shivalik Sharma 30; Tushar Deshpande 3-29, Shams Mulani 2-27)

