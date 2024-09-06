 Suzanne Chowdhry Elected As President Of Thane District School Sports Association (TDSSA)
Suzanne Chowdhry Elected As President Of Thane District School Sports Association (TDSSA)

Sunil Hanmane (Vasant Vihar School, Thane) and Deepak Verma (Arya Gurukul, Kalyan) were elected as the two vice presidents of the association, according to a TDSSA release, here, Friday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 08:40 PM IST
Suzanne Chowdhry (Rustomjee Cambridge School) was unanimously elected President of the Thane District Schools Sports Association (TDSSA) during their Annual General Meeting held at the Rustomjee Cambridge School, Thane.

J.P. Singh (Mew Deccan School, Ambernath) was elected General Secretary, and Sunil Pujari (Ryan International School, Ambernath) is the Joint Secretary. Md. Ayub (St. Paul’s School, Ulhasnagar) will hold office as the Treasurer.

Three Committee members – Taposh Ghose (Sri Ma School, Thane), Gurang Korasia (Omkar International School Dombivli) and Nilesh Singh (Rustomjee Cambridge) were also elected.

The Committee:

President: Suzanne Chowdhry (Rustomjee Cambridge School).

Vice Presidents: Sunil Hanmane (Vasant Vihar School, Thane) and Deepak Verma (Arya Gurukul, Kalyan).

General Secretary: J.P. Singh (Mew Deccan School, Ambernath).

Joint Secretary: Sunil Pujari (Ryan International School, Ambernath).

Treasurer:  Md. Ayub (St. Paul’s School, Ulhasnagar).

Committee members:  Taposh Ghose (Sri Ma School, Thane), Gurang Korasia (Omkar International School Dombivali), and Nilesh Singh (Rustomjee Cambridge).

