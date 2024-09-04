St Sebastian HS Centenary Celebrations Inter-Schools Football Championship: Anne’s ‘A’, Warwari Emerge Champions

St. Anne’s High School ‘A’ (Fort) and Marwari Vidyalaya High School (Charni Road) emerged champions winning the girls’ and boys’ under-16 titles respectively in the St. Sebastian HS Centenary Celebrations Inter-Schools Football Championship, played at the St. Sebastian school’s newly laid artificial turf ground, Dabul.

Earlier Campion School (Cooperage) clinched the boys’ under-12 title as they comfortably defeated Marwari Vidyalaya 2-0 in the final. Martin Quer and Ayaan Khan scored one goal each to secure Campion School’s triumph.

In the girls’ under-16 final, St. Anne’s ‘A’ got the better of their junior team St. Anne’s ‘B’ by a narrow 1-0 margin. Striker Anushka Vijayakar scored the all-important winning goal to seal their victory.

Later, in the boys’ under-16 summit clash, a spirited Marwari Vidyalaya scored in the second half to overcome a determined St. Teresa High School (Girgaum) by a close 1-0 margin. Hard-working forward Parth Gohil scored the lone goal which ensured Marwari Vidyalaya’s success.

Results (all finals) – Boys’ U-12: Campion School (Cooperage) 2 (Martin Quer, Ayaan Khan) beat Marwari Vidyalaya (Charni Road) 0.

Top goal scorer: Rishabh Patidar (Marwari Vidyalaya).

Most Valuable Player: Martin Quer.

Girls’ U-16: St. Anne’s ‘A’ (Fort) 1 (Anushka Vijayakar) beat St. Anne’s ‘B’ (Fort) 0.

Top goal scorer: Christine Fernandes (St. Anne’s ‘A’).

Most Valuable Player: Zoya Sheriffi (St. Anne’s ‘B).

Boys’ U-16: Marwari Vidyalaya (Charni Road) 1 (Parth Gohil) beat St. Teresa’s (Girgaum) 0.

Top goal scorer: Ashlin Alva (Campion School).

Most Valuable Player: Parth Gohil.