 St Sebastian HS Centenary Celebrations Inter-Schools Football Championship: Anne’s ‘A’, Warwari Emerge Champions
St Sebastian HS Centenary Celebrations Inter-Schools Football Championship: Anne’s ‘A’, Warwari Emerge Champions

Earlier Campion School (Cooperage) clinched the boys’ under-12 title as they comfortably defeated Marwari Vidyalaya 2-0 in the final. Martin Quer and Ayaan Khan scored one goal each to secure Campion School’s triumph.

 St. Anne’s High School ‘A’ (Fort) and Marwari Vidyalaya High School (Charni Road) emerged champions winning the girls’ and boys’ under-16 titles respectively in the St. Sebastian HS Centenary Celebrations Inter-Schools Football Championship, played at the St. Sebastian school’s newly laid artificial turf ground, Dabul.

In the girls’ under-16 final, St. Anne’s ‘A’ got the better of their junior team St. Anne’s ‘B’ by a narrow 1-0 margin. Striker Anushka Vijayakar scored the all-important winning goal to seal their victory.

Later, in the boys’ under-16 summit clash, a spirited Marwari Vidyalaya scored in the second half to overcome a determined St. Teresa High School (Girgaum) by a close 1-0 margin. Hard-working forward Parth Gohil scored the lone goal which ensured Marwari Vidyalaya’s success.

Results (all finals) – Boys’ U-12: Campion School (Cooperage) 2 (Martin Quer, Ayaan Khan) beat Marwari Vidyalaya (Charni Road) 0.

Top goal scorer: Rishabh Patidar (Marwari Vidyalaya).

Most Valuable Player: Martin Quer.

Girls’ U-16: St. Anne’s ‘A’ (Fort) 1 (Anushka Vijayakar) beat St. Anne’s ‘B’ (Fort) 0.

Top goal scorer: Christine Fernandes (St. Anne’s ‘A’).

Most Valuable Player: Zoya Sheriffi (St. Anne’s ‘B).

Boys’ U-16: Marwari Vidyalaya (Charni Road) 1 (Parth Gohil) beat St. Teresa’s (Girgaum) 0.

Top goal scorer: Ashlin Alva (Campion School).

Most Valuable Player: Parth Gohil.

