SSC class 10 exam begins tomorrow, here are tips to prepare one day before the exam

The Maharashtra Board Class 10 theoretical exams will begin tomorrow, March 15, 2022. Exam will be held in two shifts on March 15th and 22nd, and in one shift the rest of the days.

The language papers will be held on March 15th and 22nd.

The MSBSHSE SSC exams will begin at 10:30 a.m. for the first shift and at 3:00 p.m. for the second shift.

Students are advised to keep their hall tickets with them at all times, or they will be denied entry to the examination centre.

Students will take the class 10 exam at various exam centres, according to Covid-19 rules, and will be required to follow Covid safety guidelines.

Because students will be taking their offline exams after almost a year, here are some tips for students who are preparing for their board examinations one day before.

Tips for the Day Before Your Exam:

1. Only revise from your textbook.

2. Cover all chapters.

3. Only revise the most important points and mark them for final revision.

4. Read solved examples; the best method to revise is to practise.

5. Avoid using social media.

6.Don't try a new book at the last minute.

7.Pass on what you've learned.

8.Do not compare your preparation to that of others.

9.Take frequent short breaks.

10.7 hours of restful sleep.

11. It's fine to be tense.

(Tips by Mrs. Archana Khona, Supervisor From Adarsh English School, Mumbai)

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 01:36 PM IST