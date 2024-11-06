Spinner Vidhi Mathuria's 6 for 17 inspires Victory CC win

Left-arm spinner Vidhi Mathuria (6 for 17) inspired Victory CC to a fluent 86-run win against Bharat CC |

An impressive bowling performance by left-arm spinner Vidhi Mathuria (6 for 17) inspired Victory CC to a fluent 86-run win against Bharat CC in a first round match of the third MCA Women’s Cricket League played at the Mumbai Police ground on Wednesday.

Batting first Victory CC scored 192 for 5 wickets in 40 overs. Sejal Raut unbeaten 53, Alina Mulla 33, and Niyati Jagtap unbeaten 28 lifted their innings. Later, Bharat CC batters struggled against Vidhi’s teasing spin and were dismissed for 106 in 37.1 overs.

In another match, Sainath CC powered by the batting efforts of Sejal Vishwakarma 66, Shravani Patil unbeaten 53, Kinjal Kumari unbeaten 52, and Simran D’Mello 35, amassed a huge total of 235 for 3 in 40 overs. Sainath CC restricted Maharashtra YC to 159 for 8 in 40 overs to clinch a 76-run win. Jaini Shah top-scored with 43 while all-rounder Shravani Patil took 4 for 38.

Meanwhile, Oriental CC's opening bat Samruddhi Rawool recorded the first century of the tournament cracking an unbeaten 102 runs (106-balls, 8x4), but her efforts went in vain as they lost to Dr. D.Y. Patil SA by 64 runs.

Sainath SC all –rounder Shravani Patil scored an unbeaten 53 runs and then took 4 wickets for 38 runs. |

Brief scores: Sporting Union CC 143 for 7, 40 overs (Manasi Chavan 78*; Snehalata Dhangada 3/38) lost PDTSA 144 for 1, 16 overs (Siddheshwari Pagdhari 66, Yayati Gawad 67*) by nine wickets.

Sporting Union CC 143 for 7, 40 overs (Manasi Chavan 78*; Snehalata Dhangada 3/38) lost PDTSA 144 for 1, 16 overs (Siddheshwari Pagdhari 66, Yayati Gawad 67*) by nine wickets.

Regal CC 120 aal out, 34.5 overs (Rennie Fernandes 3/14) lost Matunga Gymkhana 121 for 9, 34 overs (Mahek Patel 33; Chetna Bisht 3/23, Gauri Manjrekar 3/24) by one wicket.

MIG Cricket Club 205 for 5, 40 overs (Mahak Mistry 59, Vaibhavi Raja 49, Mitali Mhatre 33) beat Sportsfield CC 167 all out, 39 overs (Shweeta Kalpathy 60, Punam Raut 33; Maheak Mistri 3/37) by 38 runs.

Dr. D.Y. Patil SA 254 for 6, 38 overs (Lavanya Shetty 69, Kushi Thakkar 61, Shivani Lokhande 51) beat Oriental CC 190 for 8, 40 overs (Samruddhi Rawool 102* (106-balls, 8x4), Shivani Lokhande 3/43) by 64 runs.

Victory CC 192 for 5, 40 overs (Sejal Raut 53*, Alina Mulla 33, Niyati Jagtap 28*) beat Bharat CC 106 all out, 37.1 overs (Vidhi Mathuria 6/17) by 86 runs.

Sainath SC 235 for 3, 40 overs (Sejal Vishwakarma 66, Shravani Patil 53*, Kinjal Kumari 52*, Simran D’Mello 35) beat Maharashtra YC 159 or 8, 40 overs (Jaini Shah 43; Shravani Patil 4/38) by 76 runs.