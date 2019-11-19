Speaker pulls up officials for absence at parliamentary panel meeting on pollution

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has pulled up officials including three municipal commissioners, DDA Vice Chairman and CEO of Delhi Jal Board who were not present at the meeting of Parliament's standing committee on Urban Development on Friday which was called over Delhi air pollution.

Sources said the officials met the Speaker where they were asked about their absence.

A meeting of the Standing Committee on Urban Development has now been scheduled for Wednesday. It will discuss `Role of Municipal Corporations of Delhi, DDA, NDMC, CPWD and NBCC in reducing air pollution in Delhi'. The committee is headed by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal.