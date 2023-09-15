SL vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: Punters Burn Their Fingers After Pak Loss

Punters burnt their fingers as over Rs 10,000 crore went into the bookies' coffers after the host Sri Lanka won a last-ball thriller against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 in Colombo on Thursday, three days before the final.

Pakistan were favourites with 1.45 while Sri Lanka were at 2.50 to win the game with the bookies.

The match went to the wire as Sri Lanka wanted six runs off the last two deliveries and they went on to win by two wickets.

Chasing a target of 252 (DLS) after rain interrupted the game twice, Kusal Mendis' 91 and an unbeaten 49 by Charith Asalanka enabled Sri Lanka to enter the final wherein they play India on Sunday.

It has been bookies day out as Pakistan lost the match. Over 20,000 crore exchanged hands in the satta market and all the punters who favoured Pakistan to win came empty handed.

"No one expected Sri Lanka to win looking at the present form," said one of the punters. Going by the head to head of these two teams, it is Sri Lanka who held the upper hand as they have won 11 out of the 15 times they have met, Pakistan just four.

"It is a rich haul for us," said a bookie on conditions of anonymity. And went on to add, "all who have punted on Pakistan to win the Asia Cup is also a gain for us, as Babar Azam and his boys are knocked out of the tournament."

It would have been better if Pakistan were in the final,” added the bookie.

This 16th edition of the Asia Cup betting is also popular and sees fans getting closer to the action through cricket betting.

Now the focus shifts to the final between India and Sri Lanka. The odds are India 1.31 while Sri Lanka 3.65.

“There is not much activity in the satta market as all had favoured Pakistan against India. And with Sri Lanka in the summit clash, many have opted out and there could be drastic change in the exchange of money,” signed off the bookie.

