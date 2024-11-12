 Senior Women's T20 Trophy: Hosts Mumbai Lift Title With 10-Wicket Victory
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsSenior Women's T20 Trophy: Hosts Mumbai Lift Title With 10-Wicket Victory

Senior Women's T20 Trophy: Hosts Mumbai Lift Title With 10-Wicket Victory

The Mumbai girls’ were a domineering lot and outplayed the visiting Bengal team with a degree of comfort.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 09:51 PM IST
article-image

Hosts Mumbai emerged champions by recording an authoritative 10-wicket victory against Bengal in the finals of the Senior Women's, played at the Wankhede Stadium, Churchgate on Tuesday.

The Mumbai girls’ were a domineering lot and outplayed the visiting Bengal team with a degree of comfort.

Batting first, Bengal were restricted to a low total of 85 all out in 20 overs. Dhara Gujjar and Hirishita Basu were Bengal’s leading run-scorers with 26 and 18 runs respectively. Mumbai’s bowling attack comprising off-spinner Jagravi Pawar who picked three wickets for 13 runs and left-arm spinner Soumya Singh two wickets for 11 runs were responsible for destroying the rival batting.

Read Also
MCA Women's League: Saumya Tamang Sparkles As Dr DY Patil Beat Indian Dynamite CC
article-image

In response, Mumbai’s opening batting pair of Vrushali Bhagat and Humairaa Kazi dominated the rival bowlers and scored freely to steer their team to 86 for no loss from 12.3 overs. Vrushali was unbeaten on 45 from 39 balls and her partner Humairaa also stayed unbeaten on 41 runs from 36 balls.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai University Secures Top Position At State-Level Inter-University Youth Cultural Festival ‘Indradhanush’
Mumbai University Secures Top Position At State-Level Inter-University Youth Cultural Festival ‘Indradhanush’
Mumbai: Malabar Hill Residents Oppose BMC's Auction Of Green Space Near Shantivan Garden
Mumbai: Malabar Hill Residents Oppose BMC's Auction Of Green Space Near Shantivan Garden
Mumbai: JNPA Hosts CII Delegation To Strengthen Industry Ties And Explore Trade Infrastructure
Mumbai: JNPA Hosts CII Delegation To Strengthen Industry Ties And Explore Trade Infrastructure
Mumbai: Western Railway Suburban Services Disrupted Due To Signal Failure At Kandivali; Delays And Diversions Reported
Mumbai: Western Railway Suburban Services Disrupted Due To Signal Failure At Kandivali; Delays And Diversions Reported

MCA President, Ajinkya Naik praised the efforts of the Mumbai team and announced an additional cash award of Rs 40 lakh to the winning team.

“Congratulations to the Mumbai Senior Women Team on this incredible T20 trophy victory! Your hard work and dedication has made us proud. In recognition of this achievement, the MCA will match the BCCI prize money of 40 lakh and offer an equal amount of Rs 40 lakh (total Rs 80 lakh). This win will inspire every young women cricketer in Mumbai to dream big and strive for excellence. Well done, Team Mumbai!”

Brief scores (final): Bengal 85 all out, 20 overs (Dhara Gujjar 26, Hirishita Basu 18; Jagravi Pawar 3/13, Soumya Singh 2/11) lost Mumbai 86 for no loss 12.3 overs (Vrushali Bhagat 45* (39-balls), Humairaa Kazi 41* (36-balls).

Read Also
MCA Women’s Cricket League: All-Rounder Janhavi Kate Stars With Bat And Ball
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai's Mahayuti Candidates Recorded 150% Wealth Growth In Past 5...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai's Mahayuti Candidates Recorded 150% Wealth Growth In Past 5...

Nawab Malik Vs Abu Asim Azmi: Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Set For High-Stakes Battle Between Former...

Nawab Malik Vs Abu Asim Azmi: Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Set For High-Stakes Battle Between Former...

Govt Sanctions 1st Ever All-Women Reserve Battalion Comprising More Than 1,000 Personnel For CISF

Govt Sanctions 1st Ever All-Women Reserve Battalion Comprising More Than 1,000 Personnel For CISF

FPJ Exclusive: CM Eknath Shinde Speaks On Cordial Coalition Dynamics, Modi Magic & Upcoming...

FPJ Exclusive: CM Eknath Shinde Speaks On Cordial Coalition Dynamics, Modi Magic & Upcoming...

'Kaash': KL Rahul Regrets Not Scripting Title Win For RCB In IPL 2016; Video

'Kaash': KL Rahul Regrets Not Scripting Title Win For RCB In IPL 2016; Video