SC to hear Ayodhya land dispute case on Thursday

<p><strong>New Delhi:</strong> The matter will be heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. An application for early hearing was filed by one of the original plaintiffs -- Gopal Singh Visharad, yesterday, saying no progress has been made in the mediation ordered by the apex court to settle the issue.</p><p>The bench, while agreeing to look into the matter, had asked the plaintiff to file the necessary application to this effect.</p><p>The court had on March 8 constituted a three-member committee, chaired by former Supreme court judge Fakkir Mohamed Ibrahim Kalifulla, for exploring possibilities of an amicable settlement to the land dispute.</p><p>The panel also comprised Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior Madras High Court advocate Sriram Panchu.</p><p>The court had expressed the view that the proceedings must be conducted with "utmost confidentiality" to ensure its success.</p><p>On May 10, the court had given time till August 15 to mediation panel to find an amicable solution to the dispute.</p>