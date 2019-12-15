Saas-bahu saga at Lalu's residence; Rabri Devi throws daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai out

Patna: The 10, Circular Road bungalow of the RJD president, Lalu Prasad Yadav witnessed a high drama on Sunday evening when the daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai was literally thrown out of the residence by the former chief minister, Rabri Devi. Aishwarya alleged she was brutally beaten by Rabri and thrown out of the bungalow with the help of her security guards.

Police teams from Mahila police station and Sachivalaya PS rushed to the bungalow on getting complaints from Aishwariya who was married to the former health minister and Lalu's elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav on May 18, 2018. She had filed a petition before the principal family court here where is hearing is scheduled on Tuesday (December 17).

Aishwarya told the police that the former chief minister and her mother-in-law pulled her hair and pushed her out of the bungalow. She alleged that the security guards also beat her.

Teary-eyed Aishwarya said that Rabri asked her to go her parents house. Her parents-Chandrika Rai, an RJD MLA and former transport minister came to 10, Circular road along with his wife, Poornima Rai. Chandrika Rai said, "Now,they have crossed all limits,They were keeping my daughter starved for months and food was sent to her from our house as Rabri did not offer her food".