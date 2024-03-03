Ranji Trophy Semifinal: Shardul Thakur Ecstatic After Ton In Tough Situation

After orchestrating his maiden first class hundred in his 81st first class match, Shardul Thakur was a relieved man while looking for more.

"Yes, it's surprising that I took such a long time to score but Bombay used to send me at 10 and 11 at the beginning of my career. I had to work my way up. Probably, more hundreds will come and it's also an indicator that we should promote all-rounders in Mumbai cricket,'' he added.

The Palghar man was jubilant with his celebration after getting to his hundred and stated it was his way of showing gratitude to his team-mates and supporters.

"I did a celebration which came in my mind. Everyone was out here from Mumbai. They were supporting the Mumbai team. I also pointed at them because it gives a pleasure to celebrate after you have performed this way,'' he added.

Thakur felt Mumbai were struggling a bit in the first session when they lost wickets in a heap.

"I think we bogged down a little in the first session. I felt batsmen should have played with more freedom. At times, in big games if you are scared or under pressure, you tend to get out. So might as well play with freedom."

He also revealed that he relishes contributing to the team in situations when the chips are down.

Honestly, I like these sorts of situations. Wanting to help the team and showcase my talent.

Tamil Nadu skipper and star left-arm spinner Sai Kishore felt Thakur, Hardik Tamore and Tanush Kotian were spot on with their approach.

"They took their chances and they were brave and things worked out for them. In cricket, lot of things have to go your way. They counter-attacked really well."

In terms of the workload, Kishore felt Mumbai's right-hand heavy batting unit prompted him to use Washington Sundar sparingly.

"They had a lot of right-handers, so a left-armer would give you more options,'' he added.

Kishore assessed that the pitch also got a lot more easier to bat from the second session onwards with the sun beating down in full force.

With 53 wickets currently, Kishore is the highest wicket-taker in this Ranji Trophy season but felt he wasn't looking at that particularly.

"We are here to win the championship and I'm not so much into wickets and I don't know what my current tally is as well,'' he said.