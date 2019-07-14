Rajnath lights Kargil victory flame at War Memorial

New Delhi: "Handed over the 'victory flame' to Indian Army at National War Memorial in Delhi today," he tweeted.

The 'victory flame', carried by Army's outstanding sportsmen and war heroes through nine major cities of north India, would reach Drass in Jammu and Kashmir on Kargil Vijay Diwas (July 26) and merge with the eternal flame at the Kargil War Memorial.

Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, GOC-in-C Northern Command Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh and GOC of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps Lt. Gen. Y. K. Joshi were also present on the occasion.

The Defence Minister, along with the Army Chief and Param Vir Chakra awardee Subedar Sanjay Kumar, handed over the torch to ace army shooter Subedar Jitu Rai.The torch is made of copper, brass and wood. The upper portion has a metal etching of the Amar Jawan while the lower wooden portion has 20 gold embossed inscriptions of the Amar Jawan exemplifying 20 glorious years of the Kargil Victory.

This victory flame and the journey of the eternal flame from the National War Memorial to the Kargil War Memorial brings alive the theme of the 20th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas - 'Remember, Rejoice and Renew'.