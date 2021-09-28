Punjab Congress treasurer Gulzar Inder Chahal resigns hours after Navjot Singh Sidhu's exit

Hours after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as chief of Punjab Congress, Pollwood actor Gulzar Inder Chahal, tendered his resignation as treasurer of the state party commiittee.

Notably, Chahal was appointed as the Punjab Congress Commiittee treasure just seven days ago on September 21 formally, days after Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as the new Chief Minister of the state. Along with Chahal, Pargat Singh and Yoginder Pal Dhingra were appointed as General Secretaries of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on the same day.

Earlier in the day, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress chief stating that he can never compromise on Punjab's future



"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress", he wrote in his resignation letter.

Who is Gulzar Inder Chahal?

Gulzar Chahal is a Punjabi film actor and producer. He played the role of Roop in Jag Jeondeyan De Mele. He has also co-produced "Heer-Ranjha", starring Harbhajan Mann and Neeru Bajwa. He was seen in the lead role in a Bollywood movie-"I Am Singh" (directed by Puneet Issar), in which Gulzar played the lead role of a turbaned Sikh. The story is on mistaken identity and hate crime on Sikhs in the US, after the 9/11 tragedy. The film is inspired by real life incidents.

His father, S. Harinder Singh Chahal has been a much decorated police officer with the Punjab Police and has recently retired as a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG).



He played cricket for India (Under-15) teams alongside the likes of Reetinder Singh Sodhi and Mohammad Kaif. He opened the bowling for India against Pakistan in the Lombard Under-15s Challenge Cup. The Indian team won the match by 4 wickets at Lords.

Apparently, Sidhu was upset over the non-inclusion of the MLAs of his choice in the expanded Cabinet and the appointment of new Advocate General, A.P.S. Deol, according to a report.

Minutes after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress President on Tuesday, former chief minister Amarinder Singh reacted to Sidhu's resignation and in a Tweet wrote, "I told you so... he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab."



