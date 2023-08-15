Pune’s Nagarkar Jewellers Owner Mows Down Dog After The Animal ‘Barked’ At His Lamborghini, Heartbreaking Video Surfaces

Twitter

A heartbreaking video of a dog being mowed down by owner of Pune’s Nagarkar Jewellers has been doing rounds on social media. Prasad Nagarkar ran his Lamborghini over the dog, affectionately called Don, repeatedly and killed the animal.

The incident happened at Goodluck Chowk on August 5, and the CCTV footage of the running over was released on social media. Social worker Neena Rai filed a complaint against Nagarkar at Deccan police station, following he was arrested briefly.

“The accused did not stop his car after the dog was run over. He was arrested and then released on bail, while his car was seized. He has been charged with rash driving, mischief by killing or maiming animals under Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,” an official reportedly said.

Dog dragged for 30 metres

Street Dogs of Bombay and Fight Against Animal Cruelties, in collaboration, posted the CCTV video of the incident and photos of Don on Instagram. Nagarkar mowed the dog down after the animal allegedly barked at his car.

“(Nagarkar) dragged the dog for 30 metres & drove over him so he could run away. All this because the dog barked at his ‘expensive blue Lamborghini’ once. Prasad revved his car unnecessarily, the peaceful dog noticed the car to be a threat to the public & barked at the car but this ego driven man could not take it, so he killed him. A few things which makes it clear that it was a murder & not an accident,” the Instagram post read.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Vasant More and animal rights activists protested on Sunday near the site of the incident.

DON was a 7yr old sterilized male dog And very close to the feeders Vikram Jadhav and Jayesh Tanna. He lost his precious life An FIR has been registered at Decan police station Justice for Don!! case-pune,culprit - @prasad.nagarkar

He's apparently the owner of Nagarkar jewelers pic.twitter.com/zwYieVLlvU — voiceforanimals11 (@vfanimals11) August 10, 2023

