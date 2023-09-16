Pune Races: Believe, Hall Of Grace For Day’s Feature Event

It's a close call between Believe and Hall Of Grace as they face off in the SA Poonawalla Million, the feature event in the Pune meeting to be held at the Pune course in Pune on Sunday.

To be run over the distance of over six furlongs, Enabler should be another main contender in this race.

First Race: 2.00pm

Selections

1. The Great Secret Plate Div-2 (1200m): 1. Bomber (2), 2. Arbitrage (6), 3. Nairobi (9)

2. The Serum Institute of India Trophy (2400m): 1. Murwara Princess (1), 2. Gangster (2), 3. Rue St Honore' (3)

3. The Suraiya & Masoom Master Trophy (1000m): 1. Fidato (2), 2. Wal Shy (4), 3. Sentinel (5)

4. The Villoo C. Poonawalla Million (1200m): 1. Pure For Sure (6), 2. Bubbly Boy (1), 3. Endurance (2)

5. The S. A. Poonawalla Million (Gr.3; 1600m): 1. Hall Of Grace (2), 2. Believe (1), 3. Enabler (4)

6.The Jefferson Plate (1600m): 1. Fontana (11), 2. Stunning Visual (8), 3. Whatsinname (2)

7. The Great Secret Plate Div-1 (1200m0: 1. Mighty Thunder (10), 2. Champagne Smile (5), 3. Trinket (4)

