Pune Races: Amber Knight Appeals The Best For Free Press Journal Trophy

Amber Knight from the stable of Mallesh Narredu appeals the most for the Free Press Journal Trophy to be held on the 8th day of the Pune meeting to be held at the Pune race course here on Saturday.

To be run over a distance of 2000m, this four-year-old gelding who has not yet caught the judge's eye should make it this time going by the track work.

"He looks good and should make it of this race," said the trainer Mallesh Nerredu, while talking to FPJ on the eve of the race.

To be ridden by Saqlain, this gelding has taken a liking to the distance, as he has made it to the board thrice in the same distance.

Mastery and Lion King should be the other main followers in the second race of the day.

First race 2.00pm

Selections

1. The Racingpulse.in Cup (1200m): 1. Galway Bay (3), 2. Liam (4), 3. Zukor (7)

2. The Free Press Journal Trophy (2000m): 1. Amber Knight (3), 2. Mastery (1), 3. Lion King (6)

3. The Times Of India Trophy (1600m): 1. Chopin (2), 2. In Contention (3), 3. Coeur De Lion (5)

4. The Indiarace.com Trophy (1200m): 1. Irish Gold (10), 2. Emperor Roderic (4), 3. Star Romance (6)

5. The Hindu Trophy (1200m): 1. Littorio (4), 2. Star Prosperity (7), 3. Marmaris (13)

6. The Race Mirror Trophy (1400m): 1. Prince Igor (4), 2. Marlboro Man (7), 3. Fashion Icon (3)

7. The Mid-Day Trophy Div-1 (1200m): 1. Adamas (4), 2. Walshy (1), 3. Attained (7)

Read Also Football: Mumbai Ultras Register Comprehensive Win Over ICL

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)