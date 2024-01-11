Pro Kabaddi League Season 10: Parteek Dahiya Aims For Asian Games Gold

With a family legacy in India’s traditional sport of kabaddi, Parteek Dahiya has been a revelation ever since he made his Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) debut in its ninth season last year.

Parteek has taken his game several notches higher this season rocking the league with 44 points in the last four matches and in the process ensuring his team Gujarat Giants win seven matches out of the 11 played.

The young Parteek is the nephew of former India kabaddi captain Deepak Niwas Hooda and his sister Preeti Dahiya is an Asian Boxing Championships bronze medallist.

The Gujarat Giants raider is riding on a high after his debut season last year when he came through the New Young Players (NYP) programme.

“I am very happy. The last season was good for me and even this season has been going well thus far. Since last 3-4 matches I have been playing well and it feels good.”

In terms of learnings, Parteek feels he has learnt the art of discipline in a big way.

“Being disciplined and positive has been a big learning for me. And one major thing I’ve learnt is to keep negativity out of the picture,’’ he added.

The support from his family has been immense and Parteek acknowledges that aspect in the development of his game and success.

“I get a lot of family support. They just tell me to focus on the game and back me completely. They tell me not to worry about them.”

Parteek feels there is no short cut to success and his hours of practice has been the key to his success.

The PKL has changed his game by leaps and bounds with the fine-tuning that he has done to his technique.

“There is a big difference in my skill sets before coming into PKL and after joining PKL,’’ he added.

Parteek aims at clinching the Asian Games gold for India some day and that is his big target.

“I want to participate in the Asian Games atleast once and hopefully win the gold medal for India,’’ he added.

When it comes to role models, Parteek admits it’s his father who is his actual role model but in the sport, it has to be his uncle Deepak Niwas Hooda, the former India captain.

Parteek is confident that Gujarat Giants will emerge as winners of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL)