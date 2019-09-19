Topnews

Updated on
LIVE

PM Narendra Modi Rally in Nashik Live: Crores of people blessed Devendra Fadnavis in his 4,000-km statewide tour, says Modi

By FPJ Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as a youth icon. Addressing a rally in Nashik, PM Modi said that under Fadnavis’ stellar leadership, Maharashtra has seen unparalleled progress and stability. “Crores of people blessed Fadnavis in his 4,000-km statewide tour. Maharashtra people have decided to bless only those who will work as per expectations”.

PM Narendra Modi Rally in Nashik Live: Crores of people blessed Devendra Fadnavis in his 4,000-km statewide tour, says Modi

There is promise, performance and delivery: Modi

There is promise, performance and delivery: Modi on first 100 days of his second innings as PM

BJP's wave became even more powerful: PM Modi

PM in Nashik: In April when Lok Sabha elections were held, it was very hot. At that time I was in Dindori for a rally, seeking your blessings. There was a huge crowd there, it created such a vibration that in the entire country BJP's wave became even more powerful.

(Source: ANI)

Will fight for Maratha pride, says PM Modi

PM Modi welcomed Chhatrapati Udayan to the BJP family. He thanked him for the 'pagdi' and added that he will fight for Maratha for whole life.

PM Modi hails CM Fadnavis as youth icon

stellar leadership, Maharashtra has seen unparalleled progress and stability.

Modi rally in Nashik

PM Modi said that in April when Lok Sabha elections were held, it was very hot. "At that time I was in Dindori for a rally, seeking your blessings. There was a huge crowd there, it created such a vibration that in the entire country BJP's wave became even more powerful," he said.

Modi rally in Nashik: PM asks people to bring back Fadnavis

PM Modi asked the people of Maharashtra to bring back CM Fadnavis to power. He noted that Fadnavis managed to run the government smoothly and provided a stable government to the people.

PM Modi appeals Maharashtra people to vote for majority government

PM Modi asked the crowd to vote for a majority government to enable it to take strong decisions. Referring to the Lok Sabha elections results and decisions taken in the first 100 days, he said, "You have seen how the government takes decision."

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in