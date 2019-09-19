PM Narendra Modi Rally in Nashik Live: Crores of people blessed Devendra Fadnavis in his 4,000-km statewide tour, says Modi

There is promise, performance and delivery: Modi
BJP's wave became even more powerful: PM Modi
PM in Nashik: In April when Lok Sabha elections were held, it was very hot. At that time I was in Dindori for a rally, seeking your blessings. There was a huge crowd there, it created such a vibration that in the entire country BJP's wave became even more powerful.
Will fight for Maratha pride, says PM Modi
PM Modi welcomed Chhatrapati Udayan to the BJP family. He thanked him for the 'pagdi' and added that he will fight for Maratha for whole life.
PM Modi hails CM Fadnavis as youth icon
Under CM Fadnavis' stellar leadership, Maharashtra has seen unparalleled progress and stability.
Modi rally in Nashik
PM Modi said that in April when Lok Sabha elections were held, it was very hot. "At that time I was in Dindori for a rally, seeking your blessings. There was a huge crowd there, it created such a vibration that in the entire country BJP's wave became even more powerful," he said.
Modi rally in Nashik: PM asks people to bring back Fadnavis
PM Modi asked the people of Maharashtra to bring back CM Fadnavis to power. He noted that Fadnavis managed to run the government smoothly and provided a stable government to the people.
PM Modi appeals Maharashtra people to vote for majority government
PM Modi asked the crowd to vote for a majority government to enable it to take strong decisions. Referring to the Lok Sabha elections results and decisions taken in the first 100 days, he said, "You have seen how the government takes decision."
