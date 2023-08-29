Petsaffa Celebrates National Sports Day

On "National Sports Day", Divisa Herbals Pvt. Ltd. organized an event at its Chandigarh office with the courtesy of its leading brand Pet Saffa.

Many sports activities and competitions like badminton and three-legged race were there in which the company's employees participated with great enthusiasm. The winners of the events were also honoured with prizes.

On this occasion, renowned entrepreneur and investor, Dr. Sanjeev Juneja, popularly known as Brand Machine, shared his views on the importance of sports in our lives and said that playing sports is not only good for us physically, but also helps us to become mentally strong.

Sports play an important role in inculcating inspiration, courage, discipline, and attentiveness in an individual.

And due to this a person always remains ready to confront any type of difficult situation. Playing regularly also helps a person get rid of many diseases. There is also a saying in our that says, “A healthy mind resides in a healthy body”.

Certainly, the human body is a precious ornament given by nature and the stomach is a valuable part of it.

There is an old saying, “If your stomach is clean, you will be healthy”. Because, when the stomach is free from constipation, gas, and acidity, the body will also be free from diseases.

As all diseases are related to the stomach so, due to constipation, gas, and acidity, problems like heartburn, headache, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, acidic taste, flatulence, abdominal cramps, nausea, and toxins buildup in the blood occur. Nowadays, life remains full of hassles so somewhere, we lack in following a proper routine for food intake, also we increase the intake of teas, coffees, spicy, oily, and fast food.

Most stomach problems are invited by our wrong habits such as immediately lying in bed after having food, skipping walks after food intake, drinking water instantly after eating, not chewing food properly, etc., due to these bad habits, the food does not digest properly.

That's why stomach problems increase day by day. Therefore, considering all stomach issues like constipation, gas, and acidity, Divisa Herbals Pvt. Ltd. has launched its top product, Pet Saffa Ayurvedic Granules, which is a certified Ayurvedic medicine, prepared from a balanced mixture of 16 special ingredients such as black salt, ajwain, haritaki, nisot, swarjiksara, rock salt, fennel, and castor oil and is completely safe to use.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)