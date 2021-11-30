Persons covered under the CAA may apply for citizenship after notification; no decision on NRIC yet: Home Ministry

No decision has been taken to prepare a National Register of Citizens (NRC) at the national level, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

"Till now, the Government has not taken any decision to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level," he informed.

"The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) was notified on 12 December 2019 and it came into force from 10 January 2020. The persons covered under the CAA may apply for citizenship after the rules are notified under the CAA," he further said.

Speaking of Assam, Rai said the hard copies of the supplementary list of inclusion and online family-wise list of exclusions in NRC have been published on August 31, 2019, on the direction of the Supreme Court.

The process of updating the NRC had commenced in 2015 and the final list was published on August 31, 2019, with the names of 3.11 crore people. However, over 19 lakh applicants were left out of it. The Registrar General of India is yet to notify it.



With Agency Inputs

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 01:27 PM IST