'Periodic Table NOT removed from curriculum,' NCERT provides clarification amid row

Periodic Table has NOT been removed from school education curriculum but is, in fact, available in great detail in Unit 3 -"Classification of Elements and periodicity in properties" (Page 74-99) of Class 11th textbook

There is a full chapter on Evolution [Chapter 6 – "Evolution", Pages 110-126 of Class 12th NCERT Textbook] which explains the concept of Evolution and Charles Darwin’s Theory of Evolution in great detail.

NCERT clarified in a recent tweet.

It also said, rationalisation of Textbooks was a need-based exercise to reduce content load in view of mental health of students during the pandemic.

