Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live: Rain delays the match

Rain delays the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka
Due to rain at the National Stadium, Karachi, the toss of the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has been interrupted. Although, the rain has stopped now, outfield is waterlogged and the covers are still on the square.
Source: India Today
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)