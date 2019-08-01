Pakistan to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav tomorrow

Islamabad: Pakistan has decided to grant consular access to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav in accordance with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling, according to the Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson.

Jadhav will be granted consular access on Friday, Dunya News quoted the spokesperson as saying. Pakistan has informed the Indian High Commission and is awaiting a formal response, it said.

The ICJ in its ruling in July put on continued stay the death sentence to Jadhav by a Pakistani military court for alleged espionage. The court had asked Pakistan to immediately inform Jadhav of his rights under Article 36 of the Vienna Convention and grant India consular access.

The ICJ in its ruling asked Pakistan to ensure "effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences". Pakistan was directed to immediately inform Jadhav of his rights under Article 36, grant India consular access and then review the case.

Article 36 of the Vienna Convention states that when a national of a foreign country is arrested, he must be informed of the right to have their country's consulate notified and the right to regular consultation with their consulate's officials during their detention and trial.