On the road: Actor Amit Sadh to join 30 bikers at biking event from Delhi to Attari Border with BSF soldiers

Amritsar: Bollywood actor Amit Sadh will join a group of 30 bikers from Delhi to Attari Border for a biking event in association with BSF where the riders will pay homage to BSF Soldiers.

Amit will join the RPM India riders on January 24 from Palam Air Force Station at 5 o' clock in the morning. The actor along with ther bikers from RPM India will cover a 500 km journey from New Delhi to Attari Border.

I'm very proud and honoured to be a part of Biker Salute 3.0. It is very rare for people to get a chance like this and express their solidarity towards our soldiers and I'm glad that I'm a part of this noble initiative," Amit said.

Pushpendra Singh Rathod, DIG - BSF will flag off this journey.