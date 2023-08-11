New Delhi: Monsoon Session Of Parliament Ends With Ruckus & Adjournments

Parliament | Representational Pic

New Delhi: The monsoon session of Parliament ended on Friday with a series of ruckus and adjournments in both the Houses and the opposition alliance of INDIA boycotted the proceedings in the Lok Sabha in protest of suspension of Congress group leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury a day earlier and staged protest in the Parliament House premises. His suspension shall be until the House privilege committee disposes of his case.

Rajya Sabha Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge registered his protest in the Rajya Sabha on Chowdhury's suspension, ignoring the ruling benches' protest that the matters of the Lok Sabha cannot be taken up in this House.

'Opposition has lost the bus on the Manipur issue'

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdish Dhankar told the Opposition members displaying placards for Democracy that they have lost the bus on the Manipur issue since it were discussed at length in the Lok Sabha and both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister responded while they wasted the whole session fighting on the process for the discussion.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die at 1.35 pm after passing two GST Bills, without taking up the private members bill while the Rajya Sabha ended the session over an hour later at 2:48 pm, after the suspension of AAP members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha until the privilege committee decides their cases.