'Nehru ordered creation of PMNRF like a royal order, registration not done even today': Anurag Thakur in defence of PM-CARES Fund, irks Congress

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru ordered the creation of Prime Minister's National Relief Fund in 1948 "like a royal order" and claimed that its registration has not been done even till today.

He was speaking in the defence of PM-CARES Fund when he made the remarks.

"Opposing PM Cares Fund, just for the sake of it, is like they opposed EVMs & then lost many elections. They subsequently termed Jan Dhan, demonetization, Triple Talaq and GST as bad. They find defect in everything, truth is their intention is defected," the Minister of State (MoS) Finance said in Lok Sabha.

"Nehru ji ordered the creation of Prime Minister's National Relief Fund in 1948 like a royal order but its registration has not been done even till today," he said, asking how did it get the FCRA clearance.

"PM-CARES Fund is a public charitable trust which has been set up for the people of India. You (Opposition) created trusts for Gandhi family. Nehru & Sonia Gandhi have been members of PM's National Relief Fund. There should be a debate on this," he added.