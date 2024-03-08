Nawab Salar Jung Trophy: Young Mohammedan Emerge Champions

Young Mohammedan lift Nawab Salar Jung trophy

Opening batsman Akhil Herwadkar aggressive knock of 73 runs paved the way for Young Mohammedan Sports Club emerge champions defeating Muslim United Sports Club by eight wickets in the grand final of the 74th Nawab Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket Tournament 2024, organised by the Islam Gymkhana under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association, and played under floodlights at the Islam Gymkhana on Wednesday night.

Put in to bat, Muslim United Sports Club scored just 128 for 8 from their 20 overs. Lower order bat Vaibhav Mali scored 30 runs while Awais Khan 19 runs, Siddhant Adhatrao and Moin Khan, both 18 runs each which ensured the total crossed the three figure mark.

Young Mohammedan medium pacer Badre Alam 2 for 21 and off-spinner Maxwell Swaminathan 2 for 24 contained the rival batters.

In reply, Young Mohammedan was well-served by Herwadkar who smashed five boundaries and six well-timed sixes during his rapid 44-ball innings which put his team on the road to victory. Captain and opening partner Jay Bista added 26 runs towards the win. Yaseen Saudagar picked 2 for 18 runs.

Herwadkar was judged as the ‘Player of the final’, while Islam Gymkhana opening bat Pravin Deshetty who scored a total of 189 runs won the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award.

Brief scores: Muslim United Sports Club 128 for 8, 20 overs (Vaibhav Mali 30; Badre Alam 2/21, Maxwell Swaminathan 2/24) lost Young Mohammedan CC 130 for 2, 15.1 overs (Akhil Herwadkar 73 (44-balls, 5x4s,6x6s), Jay Bista 26 (22-balls, 2x4s, 1x6); Yaseen Saudagar 2/18).

Individual awards – Player of the final: Akhil Herwadkar - Young Mohammedan.

Player of the tournament: Pravin Deshetty – Islam Gymkhana (189 runs).

Best bowler: Yaseen Saudagar – Muslim United SC (9 wickets, 4 matches).

Best batsman: Awais Khan – Muslim United SC (187 runs, 4 matches).

Special award for best wicket-keeper: Moin Khan – Muslim United SC.