Navi Mumbai: Grapes early harvest damaged, wait till January for juicy taste

Navi Mumbai: Grape lovers have to wait till December end or January to get the juicy taste as the early harvest of grapes is affected due to extended monsoon in many parts of the state, especially in grape growing areas. According to traders, grapes start arriving by the end of October and the first week of November.

After the strawberry, its grapes were affected due to October rainfall. According to the traders, Nasik contributes the majority of the early harvest. However, around 30 to 40 percent of crops are damaged due to cracks developed due to incessant rainfall.

“The early harvest starts at the end of October and ends by November and the normal harvest starts by January,” said a trader from APMC’s Fruits market. He added that a large amount of early harvest is normally exported to Russia and other countries.

The Mumbai market also receives grapes from early harvest which is missing this year. “We hope that during the normal harvest, grapes will be available in good quantity,” said the trader.