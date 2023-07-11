Navi Mumbai: Belapur Gets ₹4.5 Crore For Basic Infrastructure Development From State Govt

Manda Mhatre; MLA Belapur |

Under the Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Social Development Scheme, the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department of the state government sanctioned ₹4.50 crore for the development works in the Belapur constituency. The funds will be used for improving the quality of life for underprivileged and poor residents in urban areas by providing basic civic amenities.

Funds come in after efforts of MLA Manda Mhatre

The decision of funds allotment brought cheers among residents and they attributed it to the efforts of Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre.

MLA Manda Mhatre assured that the funds would enhance help in public services, creating employment opportunities, and contribute to the overall betterment of the region. Underprivileged citizens are expected to greatly benefit from these development projects. The sanctioned funds will be utilized for various specific projects across different areas.

Projects envisioned under this fund

Notably, ₹50 lakh has been allocated for the construction of new drains on both sides of Babasaheb Ambedkar Road in Turbhe Division.

Other allocations include the development of a community temple and park in CBD Sector-8, Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar; the construction of a civic health centre in Shivaji Nagar, Nerul; and the establishment of a kindergarten in Nerul Gandhi Nagar.

Furthermore, ₹25 lakh has been sanctioned for the construction of a water tank in Gandhinagar, Nerul; and an exercise school in Turbhe Hanuman Nagar.