National Games 2023: State Gymnasts On A High

Rhythmic gymnast Sanyuka Kale bagged her third gold medal and Rahil Pakhle clinched the women’s trampoline gold as Maharashtra continued their domination of the gymnastics events in the 37th National Games at the Peddem Indoor Sports Complex in Goa on Friday.

Sanyuka, who had earlier won the rhythmic team and all-round gold medals, clinched the hoop gold with a total of 26.45 points with teammate Nishika Kale making it a 1-2 for the state with a score of 23.45. Haryana’s Life Adlakha secured bronze with 23.35 points.

Later, Maharashtra added another gold and silver to their tally when Rahi Pakhle finished on the top of the podium in Women Trampoline Gymnastics with a score of 43.88 points. Sejal Jadhav bagged the silver with 41.20 points and Kerala’s Anvitha Sachin won the bronze with a performance of 40.70 points.

At the Campal Sports Village, Nitek Jangid of Rajasthan clinched the first gold for his state in this edition of the National Games with a total lift of 317 kg in the Men’s 81 Kg weightlifting competition. Valluri Ajay Babu of Madhya Pradesh won the silver lifting 312 kg while Abhishek Nipane of Maharashtra won bronze with a total lift of 309 Kg.

In the women’s 71 Kg category, Punjab’s Harijinder Kaur lifted an aggregate weight of 201 Kg on her way to securing the gold medal. Trupti Mane of Maharashtra finished a distant second with a total lift of 190 Kg and Manipur’s P. Umeshwori Devi secured bronze with a total lift of 189 Kg.

In the Men’s 89 Kg category, all three medallists were decided on fine margins as just two kilograms separated the gold and bronze medal winners. Gaurav of Chandigarh secured gold with a total lift of 319 Kg overcoming P.S Marush of SSCB by a single kilogram who settled for a silver. Amarjit Guru of Punjab lifted an impressive 317 Kg but had to settle for bronze.

At the Campal Indoor Stadium, hosts Goa booked their places in the final of the Men’s Fast5 Netball beating Karnataka 42-41 in a tightly contested match. In the other semis, Haryana comprehensively beat Delhi 50-24 to confirm their place in the final.

Haryana will face neighbours Punjab in the finals in the women’s category In the semi-finals, Punjab edged Kerala 26-25 by a single point while Haryana beat Telangana 24-17 in the other semi-finals.

At the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, Punjab won the gold in Women’s Sabre Team event. In the final’s Kerala were leading 27-24, but an injury to Josna Christy Jose forced Kerala to forfeit the match and settle for the silver. Tamil Nadu and Haryana secured the bronze medals.

Some of the important results

Weightlifting

Women

71 KG: 1. H Kaur (Pun), 2. Trupti Mane (Maha), 3. P. U Devi (Manipur)

Gymnastics

Rhythmic: Hoop Final: 1. S P Kale (Maha), 2. N C Kale (Maha), 3. L Adlakha (Har); Trampoline: 1. R N Pakhle (Maha), 2. S S Jadhav (Maha), 3. A Sachin (Ker)

Men

Weighlifting: 81 kg: 1. N Jangid (Raj), 2. V A Babu (MP), 3. A Nipane (Maha); 89 Kg: 1. Gaurav (Chandi), 2. P.S Marush (SSCB), 3. A Guru (Pun)

