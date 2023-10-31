National Games 2023: Rani Rampal's Homecoming

In the realm of Indian hockey, Rani Rampal's journey intertwines closely with the National Games. The genesis of her national team odyssey traces back to the 2007 Games in Guwahati, Assam, where, at the tender age of 14, she caught the discerning eyes that fast-tracked her career.

Now, at 28, Rani, a stalwart with over 250 matches and 120 goals for India, returns to the hallowed National Games stage, not as a player but as the coach of India's U-17 team and the leader of Haryana's defending champions in the 37th edition.

The Peddem Sports Stadium witnessed Haryana's emphatic debut, a resounding 8-0 triumph over Tamil Nadu, with Rani herself making a mark on the scoreboard. Reflecting on her connection to the National Games, Rani shared, “This tournament holds a special place in my heart. It was the launchpad for my national team journey back in 2007. Playing for your country is a sportsperson's proudest moment, but representing your state and contributing to their success is equally special."

A four-time participant in the National Games, Rani, the youngest women's hockey player to debut for the Indian senior team, remains grounded in her roots. Last year, she led Haryana to National Games glory in Gujarat shortly after steering the Indian team to a commendable fourth spot in the Tokyo Olympics.

Emphasising the significance of senior international players representing their state teams, Rani remarked, "As upcoming players, having a senior international player in the squad provided us added motivation. If my presence can inspire and contribute to the success of these young and talented players in the Haryana team, then it's a meaningful contribution to the cause of hockey, said Rani while talking to FPJ".

Expressing her joy at Goa hosting the National Games this year, Rani sees it as a testament to the burgeoning sports culture across the country. She hopes that Goa, too, will soon become a breeding ground for future international sports stars, further enriching India's sporting legacy.