 Mumbai's Tvesha Jain Clinches Naari Chetna Samman Award
Mumbai's Tvesha Jain Clinches Naari Chetna Samman Award

At just nine years old, Tvesha Jain has become the youngest recipient of this prestigious accolade, showcasing her exceptional talent and dedication to the game of chess

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 04:35 PM IST
Tvesha Jain, a trainee at SMCA Worli chess academy has been awarded the esteemed Naari Chetna Samman Award for her remarkable contributions to the game of chess. The award, which celebrates the accomplishments of females across various domains, was presented to Tvesha at a distinguished ceremony organised by the Bharat Vikas Parishid. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Dr. Manju Lodha as the chief guest.

At just nine years old, Tvesha Jain has become the youngest recipient of this prestigious accolade, showcasing her exceptional talent and dedication to the game of chess. Her outstanding performance and excellence in chess have earned her widespread recognition and admiration.

Tvesha's journey to this momentous achievement is nothing short of extraordinary. Despite her tender age, her prodigious talent and unwavering determination have propelled her to the pinnacle of success, inspiring countless individuals worldwide.

Under the mentorship of Veeresh Reddy of SMCA , Tvesha has demonstrated phenomenal skills on the chessboard, establishing herself as a true prodigy in the game. Her accomplishments serve as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring players of all ages.

Tvesha Jain's remarkable journey and extraordinary accomplishments serve as a testament to her talent, determination, and unwavering spirit. She is not just a chess player; she is a true role model and a source of inspiration for aspiring players everywhere.

