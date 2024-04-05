Mumbai's Bhupen Lalwani Honoured By ASK Foundation24

At the illustrious Rangsharda Auditorium nestled in Bandra Reclamation (West), the Mumbai Ranji's leading run-scorer, Bhupen Lalwani, shared his insights during a momentous felicitation hosted by the ASK Foundation24.

Lalwani, a pivotal member of the triumphant Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad, eloquently expressed the profound camaraderie that permeated the team dynamics. Despite their junior status, they were embraced as younger siblings within the team's fold.

Lalwani, whose debut for Mumbai Ranji Trophy in the 2019–20 season saw him amass an impressive tally of 588 runs this season, reminisced about his time in the dressing room alongside seasoned veterans such as Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur, and Dhawal Kulkarni.

He underscored the invaluable mentorship provided by these senior figures, emphasising their selfless dedication to nurturing the talents of the younger players without a hint of hierarchical superiority.

"A sportsperson has to be aware of his responsibilities as a citizen and as a responsible citizen, I pledge Rs. 1 lakh for social activities through Ask Foundation24 today," said Lalwani

In a triumph that etched its name in the annals of cricket history, Mumbai shattered Vidarbha's resilient defense to clinch the coveted Ranji Trophy for an unprecedented 42nd time, a feat that stands as a testament to the team's unwavering determination and collective prowess.

The ASK Foundation24, a philanthropic institution established in 2008, has been a beacon of support for athletes across diverse sporting disciplines, offering essential equipment and resources to empower them in their athletic pursuits.

Avani Agasti, the visionary founder of ASK Foundation24, reiterated the organisation's steadfast commitment to nurturing sporting talent, citing exemplary athletes like Lalwani as beneficiaries of their unwavering patronage and encouragement. Among the other present was also Ashish Shelar, honorary treasurer BCCI.