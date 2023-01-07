Mumbai: WR ticket checker collects over Rs 1 crore in fines in 2022 | Representational pic

Mumbai: A ticket checker of Western Railway (WR) caught over 13,000 ticketless travellers in 2022, with a daily average of 36 cases, generating more than Rs1 crore in fines collected.

“Zahid K Qureshi (Deputy Chief Ticket Inspector) has collected the highest ever ticket checking fines in a year on WR, amounting to more than Rs1 crore from 11,684 persons travelling without tickets and 1,432 irregular travellers in 2022,” said a WR official.

Official: Convincing passengers to pay fine is the biggest challenge for TCs

“My father was also working as a ticket checker for WR. He retired as Divisional Chief Ticket inspector (Grant Road Mumbai Division) and worked honestly and with integrity. He also received Ministry of Railway awards and many General Manager and PCCM awards, which inspired me and my brothers to join the Indian Railways as ticket checkers (TCs),” said Mr Qureshi. He added that the four brothers appeared for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exam in 1995 and passed. Three of them joined WR as TCs while one joined as an assistant luggage clerk.

“Mr Zahid is known for working hard since the start of his career. He received multiple DRM awards, the PCCM award and the GM award, and was declared 'man of the month' in the Mumbai Central division on five occasions,” said a WR official.

According to Mr Zahid, most passengers don't want to pay the fine and hence, convincing them is the biggest challenge for TCs. “Many times we meet short-tempered defaulters and it takes a lot of patience to deal with them. We have to deal with them with a cool mind but also be alert,” he said.

“WR appreciates the hard work he has put in his 26 years of service and his commendable devotion,” a senior WR officer said, adding that Mr Zahid collected fines to the tune of Rs 21.41 lakh in Oct 2022, which is a record for the highest monthly fines.

