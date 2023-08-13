 Mumbai: Two Women Arrested For Not Returning Rented Car, Main Accused Absconding
According to the information received from the Nagpada police, Farid Kadir Chali (25) had given a complaint to the police that some people had taken his Toyota car on rent and were not returning it.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
Representational picture |

Nagpada police has arrested two women in a cheating case, while three accused remain absconding. Police said that an FIR was registered against them for not returning the vehicle after taking it on rent.

Nagpada police probing the matter have arrested Zeenat Khan (30) a resident of Mundra and Diya Sachdev (21) a resident of Mulund.

Police said that both the arrested women and their friends went to Nashik with a car on rent and then handed it over to someone else. Both the arrested women are not telling anything about to whom the car was given.

The officer told that this is a racket which does not return the car after taking it on rent. What was done to the car will be known as soon as the absconding main accused in the case is found. Both the arrested women were produced in the court where the court sent them to police custody.

