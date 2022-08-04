Mumbai: School bus crashes due to metro work; no casualties reported

A school bus of St. Mary's School in Agripada, near skyscrapers, was involved in an accident. The mishap occurred in the morning, August 4. Since there were no students on board there were no casualties were recorded.

The school's officials assert that the bus was a preparatory bus and that no children were on board.

"The operator informed us that the accident occurred as a result of the metro work," the school official further stated to the Free Press Journal.

This is a developing story and further details are awaited

Read Also Mira Bhayandar: Free bus travel for MBMC school students soon