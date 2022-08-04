e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: School bus crashes due to metro work; no casualties reported

The school's officials assert that the bus was a preparatory bus and that no children were on board.

Chaitali DharamshiUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 12:29 PM IST
article-image

A school bus of St. Mary's School in Agripada, near skyscrapers, was involved in an accident. The mishap occurred in the morning, August 4. Since there were no students on board there were no casualties were recorded.

The school's officials assert that the bus was a preparatory bus and that no children were on board.

"The operator informed us that the accident occurred as a result of the metro work," the school official further stated to the Free Press Journal.

This is a developing story and further details are awaited

Read Also
Mira Bhayandar: Free bus travel for MBMC school students soon
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeTopnewsMumbai: School bus crashes due to metro work; no casualties reported

RECENT STORIES

Who's the real Shiv Sena? Supreme Court directs poll panel to defer decision on Eknath Shinde camp's...

Who's the real Shiv Sena? Supreme Court directs poll panel to defer decision on Eknath Shinde camp's...

Karnataka High Court sets aside subpoena on ex-Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora

Karnataka High Court sets aside subpoena on ex-Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora

Authorities in US probe claims that 50 Sikh migrants had turbans seized at Mexico border

Authorities in US probe claims that 50 Sikh migrants had turbans seized at Mexico border

Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case: 'We are not scared of PM Modi...'

Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case: 'We are not scared of PM Modi...'

After Taiwan, Pelosi meets political leaders in South Korea

After Taiwan, Pelosi meets political leaders in South Korea